HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun.

On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.

The clerk says that’s when the suspect pulled out a firearm and threatened the clerk. After getting statements and evidence, deputies were also able to get video surveillance from the store.

Then, 3 days later on September 14, after a through investigation, the suspect was identified. 20 year old Anthony Argueta was soon located and arrested at his home.

Courtesy: Constable Mark Herman, Harris County, Precinct 4

Argueta was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County jail. He’s charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond has not yet been set.