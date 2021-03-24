Suspect arrested and charged with evidence tampering, after Spouse is found stabbed

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police arrest a suspect after a stabbing back on St. Patrick’s Day. 26 year old Noah Ellis is in custody charged with evidence tampering.

According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 3998 Wipprecht Street that occurred about 7:45 p.m. on March 17. When they arrived, police found the victim, 32 year old David Luque, with a stab wound to the back. His husband, Ellis, was by his side, when officers arrived.

Luque was transported to the hospital to have his injury treated. No word on his condition.

A witness tells police that Ellis left the scene with evidence, before police arrived and returned a short time later without the evidence. But, Luque told investigators he was stabbed by an unknown suspect.

Ellis was arrested for an outstanding warrant and subsequently charged with tampering with evidence in this case. The investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800.

