CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — A vigil was held Sunday night for a Conroe doctor and mother, who was stabbed to death while sitting in a common area of her apartment complex.

Dr. Talhat Khan was attacked Saturday afternoon, according to Conroe police. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Khan’s apartment complex located on 15000 Mansions View Drive.

Officers found a woman identified as Khan, 52, at a picnic table in the common area of the complex. She had suffered from multiple stab wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

Neighbors helped investigators identify the suspect as Miles Fridrich, 24, and he was arrested a short time later. He is currently held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Dr. Khan was a beloved pediatrician at Texas Children Pediatrics Conroe.

Law enforcement has not released a motive, but the Council on American Islamic Relations said that they are also investigating this case.