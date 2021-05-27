SUSPECT: Seen on surveillance camera after home invasion

HOUSTON (CW39) A suspect in a home invasion, is caught on surveillance camera. Now, Harris County Precinct 4 needs your help bringing the suspect to justice.

On May 20, 2021, Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 13000 block of Cologne Drive in reference to a burglary. The homeowner advised that an unknown suspect forced entry into the residence and stole property from within.

Harris Co. Constable, Precinct 4

Further investigation revealed that a suspect used the victim’s stolen credit card at a local Auto Zone, to purchase various tools, seen here. The suspect is described as a 30-35 year old white or Hispanic male, 5’10”, 160lbs, wearing a black baseball cap, possibly a black jacket and dark colored shorts with a white strip down the side with black shoes.

Harris Co. Constable, Precinct 4

The Constable’s office wants to get this suspect off the streets. And that’s where you come in.

If you have any information regarding this case or suspect, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement.

Constable Mark Herman

