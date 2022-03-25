HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a murder suspect from a shooting in north Harris County on Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was found shot and killed at the Memorial Hills Townhomes at 21506 Old Ranch Road. Witnesses told investigators that they heard several gunshots.

The victim, Tierre Robinsons, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said that they observed a black Audi four-door sedan leaving the scene of the murder at a high rate of speed. Another witness saw a male, possibly light-skinned, get into the Audi and then drove off.

Surveillance photos of the suspect in the shooting. (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

After investigators found surveillance footage, they were able to piece together descriptions of the suspect. He is described as being a white or Hispanic male from 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-1, with a medium build and dark hair.

The suspect was spotted in a dark-color, newer-model Audi sedan with 10-inch spoke silver rims.

Anyone with any information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact the HCSO homicide office at 713-274-9100 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8411.