HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for help in identifying a suspect that committed a robbery in Katy back in February.

On Friday evening, Feb. 4, the suspect entered a business on the 19500 block of Clay Road and took several items and hid them on his person.

The suspect stuck an employee in the face and left the scene in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with black rims. Witnesses were not able to get the license plate number of the truck.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477),