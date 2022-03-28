SPRING, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating an online sale of a truck that turned into an attempted robbery that led to the alleged robber being shot by the victim.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that a man attempted to rob two men in the parking lot of a convenience store at the 2900 block of Rayford Road in Spring on Saturday night.

Investigators said that the two men were trying to sell their truck on the website called Craigslist, and the suspect wanted to take a test drive as part of a possible sell. After the suspect took his test drive with the truck’s owner and the owner’s friend in the back seat, the suspect drove behind the store and pulled out a gun and attempted to steal the vehicle.

But then the friend of the owner pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect multiple times, according to investigators. The suspect fled on foot and his condition is unknown, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-11 with a tall, slender build. He was wearing a white shirt and jeans.

The robbery victim who shot the suspect was not charged with any crime, but the shooting will be referred to a grand jury.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect in this shooting are urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case number 22A088488.

Also, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it maintains an internet exchange site at all of their office locations to help facilitate a safe transaction. They also say that sellers should only meet people for online transactions in well-lit, populated places to enhance your safety.