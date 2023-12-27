HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager facing charges in the killing of another teen had posted graphic lyrics from a song about murder on social media just days before the shooting. Neighbors who have kids who attend the same school as 17-year-old Connor Hilton told our news partners they weren’t surprised by the arrest.

Hilton is accused of killing 18-year-old Ethan Riley and shooting a 19-year-old who remains critical in the hospital. He was originally charged with aggravated assault and posted bond over the weekend, allowing him to spend Christmas with his family before he was arrested on the murder charges. More at CW39.com.