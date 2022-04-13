HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager was arrested for murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the shooting death of another teenager in east Houston.

Alfonso Gonzalez, 18, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and tampering with evidence, Houston police said on Tuesday.

Police said that Gonzalez was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Dominic Partida, 17, who was found with a gunshot wound in his chest near his home at 902 Woolworth Street on March 20.

Partida was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they believe that the incident does not have a continuous threat to the general public.