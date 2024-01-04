HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Police Robbery division is releasing video of a woman robbed at gunpoint in north Houston in September.

It was back on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at around 10:25 p.m., when a woman was walking alone in a hotel parking lot located in the 3600 block of East Crosstimbers, in north Houston. Authorities said the victim was looking at her phone when she was caught off guard and abruptly confronted by a man with a gun.

Female victim robbed at gunpoint while talking on her cell phone in a hotel parking lot on Sept. 23 at the 3600 block of E. Crosstimbers. If you have info about this case, please call @CrimeStopHOU. @houstonpolice



Details at –>https://t.co/WEaRY0GS1X pic.twitter.com/vtTiQ1BQ0x — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) January 3, 2024

According to the woman, who was not harmed, the man is described as a black male, around 5’8″ and slender. He ran away dressed all in black, including a black mask, with her purse and gold necklace.

The Houston Police Department has initiated an investigation hoping to catch the man. The case number is #1369403-23 for anyone with information.