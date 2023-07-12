BRYAN, Texas (KIAH) — U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced Friday, saying 64-year-old Scott Thomas Provost from Bryan, Texas, has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of receipt and possession of child pornography.

Provost, who pleaded guilty on January 6, 2023, was ordered by U.S. District Judge David Hittner to serve 240 months for receiving child pornography and 120 months for possessing it. The sentences will run concurrently, except for an additional 22 months, totaling a 262-month prison term.

Before pronouncing the sentence, Judge Hittner highlighted Provost’s history of sexually deviant behavior. The court will later determine the restitution amount that Provost must pay to the identified victims. After completing his prison term, Provost must also serve a 10-year supervised release period, during which he must comply with numerous requirements designed to limit his access to children and the internet. Moreover, Provost will be ordered to register as a sex offender.

“Provost amassed one of the most extensive collections of child pornography videos and images we have seen in this district. Each file he possessed represents significant trauma and suffering to real children. Today’s sentence demonstrates our commitment to stop those who engage in and assist others in viewing child pornography and perpetuating the cycle of abuse these children endure.”, U.S. Attorney Hamdani said.

Special Agent in Charge James Smith of the FBI added that this case was the largest recovery of child pornographic material by the FBI Bryan office to date. Provost first came under the scrutiny of law enforcement as a user of a peer-to-peer network known for its centralized data store, which facilitates the unregulated distribution of information.

Upon executing a search warrant at Provost’s residence in January 2022, law enforcement found approximately four terabytes of pornography, including numerous images of child pornography, on Provost’s personal hard drives. Forensic analysis revealed 6,718 videos and 313,356 images featuring child sexual assault material, including content involving children younger than 12 years old, infants, and toddlers. Many images depicted young children in violent situations or bondage.

Provost remains in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility. The FBI, with assistance from the Bryan Police Department, conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen M. Lansden prosecuted the case as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the rising epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.