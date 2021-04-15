Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop Wednesday morning, 4th in last three weeks

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

CW39 HOUSTON NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

GET THE NEW CW39 APP

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Carwash forecast - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

High temperatures Thursday - Adam Krueger

Radar History

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

Hey Houston! Children's Museum Houston needs your vote

Spring Into Car Care 1

Rain levels through Friday - Star Harvey

ERCOT Weather Power Request - Meteorologist Adam Krueger Responds

Best Places To Bike

Apollo 13 Exhibit - Part 2- Sharron Melton

Gas Price Forecast

LOL Maggie and Star - Leduc Chocolates - Houston Happens 04102021

Houston Happens - Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey 04102021

Pentagon investigating UFO images - Mystery Wire

Active 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Expected

BURLESON, Texas (KETK/AP) – A Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning and police do not have a suspect in custody.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in the town of Burleson, which is roughly 45 miles southwest of Dallas.

The officer has been taken to a Fort Worth Hospital, but his condition is unknown as of this writing. Officers are still searching for a potential suspect in the case.

The shooting is the fourth of a Texas law enforcement officer in the past three weeks. Last week, an Austin police officer was shot while a DPS officer was injured in Bryan while searching for a man who opened fire in his workplace.

Nearly three weeks ago, DPS trooper Chad Walker was killed after being ambushed during a traffic stop. He died five days later after being taken off life support so he could donate his organs.

More than 5,000 people attended his funeral at Groesbeck High School.

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss