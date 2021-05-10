Thief takes off with $25K Rolex from Galleria area jewelry store

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers will pay you $5,000 if you have any information that leads to the arrest of a current thief.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at approximately 11:38 a.m., police say a suspect stole jewelry from a business located in the 6200 block of Westheimer Road in the Galleria area. During the incident, the suspect requested to look at several Rolex watches, one of which he tried on and never took off, according to investigators. The suspect left the location with the Rolex watch which is valued at $25,000.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. Crime tips can also be reported anonymously at www.crime-stoppers.org.

