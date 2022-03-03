HOUSTON (KIAH) — A third person has been charged in the killing of a man in a 2019 shootout in the Edgebrook area of Houston.

Daniel Cisneros Leyva, 22, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with capital murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Edward Guerrero on Feb. 18, 2019 at Redford Apartments complex at 1401 Redford near I-45.

Leyva joins Cristofer Ernesto Perez, 20, and Juan Castillo, 20, charged for their role in Guerrero’s death. Perez and Castillo were charged on March 5, 2019.

Police believe Guerrero drove with his girlfriend to the apartments around 8 p.m. to meet someone, but several men approached him and an incident occurred, and shots were exchanged. Gurerro was struck in the head and was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

The suspects got away in a car with three men inside. The girlfriend was not hurt.

Investigators identified Perez and Castillo as suspects in the case a month from the shooting and arrested without incident.