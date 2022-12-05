HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.

Carrier had been wanted since January 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.

Patrick Paul Carrier, 47 (above)

Additionally, in March 2021, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.