HOUSTON (KIAH) The Federal Bureau of Investigation is releasing images of fugitives who have been captured recently in Texas.

Jaquille Carl Chefney, 25, of Austin, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents on November 28. The Austin Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement all assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation. In 2020, Chefney was convicted of terroristic threat and sentenced to two years of probation. In 2021, he was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to six years of probation.

Chefney had been wanted since February 2022, when the Austin Police Department issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault and arson. Additionally, in July 2022, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Jaquille Carl Chefney, 25 (above)

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 66 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 22 gang members and 35 sex offenders. In addition, $88,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.