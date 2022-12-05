HOUSTON (KIAH) Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, of Edinburg, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Fugitive Task Force, including the U.S. Border Patrol, on November 23. In 2016, Fuentes was convicted of assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation and sentenced to two years of confinement. The following year, he was convicted of smuggling undocumented people in to the U.S. and served time in federal custody. In 2021, he was convicted of sexual assault after an incident involving a 29-year-old woman. He subsequently received 10 years of probation.

Fuentes had been wanted since July 2021, when the U.S. Marshals Service issued a probation violation warrant for his arrest. Additionally, Fuentes had been wanted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28 (above)

