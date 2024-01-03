HOUSTON (KIAH) — Local police are asking for the public’s help in identifying armed robbers in newly released video. In that new video, a shocking turn of events back on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 10:00 p.m., an armed robbery at a southeast Houston convenience store.

The convenience store is in the 7800 block of Rockhill. Police said that’s where three males were involved in the crime Police also said one of the men stood guard at the front door while the other two approached the store clerk, armed with a gun. The suspects made the clerk open the cash register, and they got away with a cash grab. The trio left on foot and the whole thing was caught on camera in newly released video from Houston Police Robbery Division.

Suspects sought in an aggravated robbery at a convenience store that occurred on Sept. 16 at the 7800 block of Rockhill. If you have info about this case, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. @houstonpolice



Details at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx (South Tab) pic.twitter.com/OJrQ1Pfagi — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) January 3, 2024

The Houston Police Department is investigating assigning the case number #1332306-23. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this crime to come forward to help identify the suspects.

Police released the following suspects descriptions:

Suspect #1: Unknown male, 16 to 20 years old, wore dark clothing.

Suspect #2: Unknown male, 16 to 20 years old, wore dark clothing.

Suspect #3: Unknown male, 16 to 20 years old, wore dark clothing.