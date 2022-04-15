HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two suspects were arrested for a murder that happened seven months ago, with one of the suspects currently jailed in California.

Houston police said that Kendrick Ray Caldwell and Derrick Scott have been charged with a murder of a man who was found shot to death in southwest Houston back on Sept. 20, 2021.

The victim, Isaac McNeil, 20, was found dead lying in the grass at 11001 S. Gessner Road after a city employee found him in the grass beside the entry gate. Police said that McNeil suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

Further investigation identified Caldwell and Scott as the suspects in the case, police said. Officers arrested Caldwell on Tuesday, while Scott is currently in a jail in Sacramento, California.