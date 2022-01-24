LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – Authorities in Liberty County are searching for two men who are wanted in connection with a carjacking on Monday morning.

Early Monday, shortly after midnight, a Cleveland area resident pulled up to a stop sign in his work truck. He was in north Liberty County behind the wheel of his welding truck at the intersection of County Road 3549 and County Road 3545.

The stolen service truck was reported to be a white “lifted” 2007 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pick-up truck with black custom rims and off road tires with aluminum steps on side bearing Texas License plate MBV7295. The truck carried a blue Miller welding machine and a black toolbox in the bed of the vehicle. (Liberty County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say that’s where two men in a white Chevrolet pulled in front of him blocking him at the crossroad, preventing him from driving forward.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Patrol Investigator Deputy Zachery Horton, the driver said that two Black males, one armed with a hand gun, jumped from the Chevrolet blocking the man, and ordered the driver to get out of his service truck. As one man got back into the Chevrolet the other man got in the driver’s seat of the work truck and fled going west on C.R. 3545.

The victim who was not injured in the aggravated robbery and immediately reported the event to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The two robbery men wanted in the crime are described as Black males, both being approximately 5-foot-11 and approximately 180 pounds. The man brandishing the gun was wearing a red hoodie, dark colored gym shorts and white shoes. The other male suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie, blue jean pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding these two robbery suspects are requested to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4535 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). The identity of anyone calling Crime Stoppers and providing a “tip” leading to the arrest of these subjects will remain anonymous and may result in a cash reward for such information.