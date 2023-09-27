HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges have been filed against two teens, in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old man paralyzed. One suspect was recently arrested. Another remains at large.

That shooting happened February 7, 2022 with at least one gunshot hitting a 19-year-old man at 5110 Griggs Road near MLK Blvd. around 9:35 p.m. that night.

According to investigators in the Houston Police Department Major Assaults & Family Violence Division, police responded to calls about a shooting in the parking garage on Griggs. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and took the gunshot victim to the hospital. The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he survived his injuries but remains paralyzed.

An eyewitness stated that two male suspects brandished firearms, and one of them shot the victim. The suspects fled in a black Chevrolet Malibu. Further investigation identified Wilson as the alleged shooter, leading to the charges against him, while Hoskins was also implicated in the shooting.

Christopher Leeshwan Wilson, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 179th State District Court for his alleged role as the shooter in the incident. Wilson however, remains at large.

Carson Hoskins, 19, was arrested on July 24 of this year and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 230th State District Court for his involvement in the shooting. He remains in the Harris County Jail.

Wilson remains at large, and anyone with information about his whereabouts or details about this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.