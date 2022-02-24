HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston police are trying to find out what lead the the death of man after his body was found in Marron (Tony) Park.

Police are investigating what might have happened in that area just east of downtown Houston Wednesday morning just after 10 a.m.. Local police are now awaiting autopsy results of the man found. The identity and cause of death of the victim are still pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant B. Roberts and Detective L. Lange reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to the scene and found a man dead. At the scene, police learned witnesses had located the deceased male on the embankment of the bayou while conducting a routine cleaning.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.