Victim shot in his driveway through car window then robbed after leaving bank in West Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and Houston Police have released surveillance video of a recent robbery in hopes someone recognizes the suspect and comes forward.

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021 around 12:00 pm, investigators say the victim pulled into his residence at the 1200 block of Blalock, in West Houston. He told police that a black Kia Sorento backed up next to his truck and a man jumped out of the car and approached his driver’s side door. According to investigators, the suspect suddenly pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded the money. The victim told police that he hesitated, at which time the suspect shot him through his window. The victim panicked, not realizing that he had been shot, and drove away from the location, according to investigators. The suspect then ran back to the black Kia and sped off from the scene.

Victim shot by robbery suspect after being followed from a bank on March 23 at the 1200 block of Blalock. If you have information about the suspect or this vehicle involved in this case, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See full story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/HOuY8gLb3C — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) April 28, 2021

Previous to the incident, the victim had been at a bank located at the 900 block of Gessner and believes that he was followed from the bank by the suspects, according to investigators.

The license plate on the vehicle is a dealer tag and investigators say that it was expired and previously belonged to an auto group company that has since closed down.

Suspect description: Black male, 5’10 to 6’0 and dark clothing. Suspect #2 (driver): Unknown race male.

Vehicle description: Black Kia Sorento with Texas dealer tags.

If you gave any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, where you could get paid up to $5,000 if you help investigators solve the case.