VIDEO: Employee held to ground at gunpoint then violently kicked by robbery suspect as he cleans out store safe

HOUSTON (CW39) A store clerk is still recovering after being kicked and assaulted by a robbery suspect. Houston Police and Crime Stoppers is now asking for the public’s help identifying a man involved in a store robbery.

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, around 10:30 pm, investigators say the victim was closing up for the night at a grocery store, located at the 6900 block of Capitol. The victim stated that as she walked out of the front doors, an unknown man, who was armed with a handgun, approached her, according to police. She told investigators that the male forced her back inside the store and told her to take him to the safe. Once in the back office, the suspect forced her to open the safe while forcibly grabbing her by the neck and pointing a gun to her side, according to investigators. Once the safe was open, the suspect grabbed the money and placed it in a Nike backpack. Authorities say, the suspect then kicked the victim and then left the location in an unknown direction.

Suspect description: Unknown race male, green hoodie, white shoes with black shoelaces, tan pants, Nike backpack and wore gloves.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.