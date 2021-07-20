VIDEO: Gunman on the run after fatally shooting mother and daughter at SE Houston apartment complex

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is pleading for the public to be vigilant and on the lookout for a murder suspect that was last seen in South East Houston.

Charges have been filed against Hector Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo who is wanted in the fatal shooting of two females found at 7750 Drouet Street about 1:55 p.m. on June 12.  

The suspect, Hector Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo (H/m, 51), is charged with capital murder in the 182nd State District Court, according to homicide investigators.

Police have released photos of Birriel Carrasquillo and his vehicle, which is described as a white 2012 Nissan Rogue with no hubcaps and Texas license plates PGS-5720.

The victims have been identified as Lesli “Carolina” Reyes Erazo, 35, and her daughter, Elsy Dayana Jimenez Erazo, 16.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant C. Duncan and Detective L. Lovelace reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at the above address and found the victims in a bedroom of their apartment.  Both had been fatally shot.

Further investigation led to the identification of Birriel Carrasquillo as the suspect in this case and, on Saturday, July 17, he was charged for his role in the deaths of Ms. Erazo and her daughter, Elsy Erazo.  Birriel Carrasquillo also is known to go by the alias of Vicente Lopez Garcia.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Hector Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo, aka Vicente Lopez Garcia, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers t 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

QOTD: Tom Brady, Super Bowl champ Bucs meet Biden

Jeff Bezos Donates $1 Million to Space Center Houston- Sharron Melton

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton react - Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

SCUD CLOUD - Mistaken for funnel clouds - Adam Kruger

LIVE LOOK: Jeff Bezos, guests at Blue Origin rocket launch

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Jeff Bezos Blue Origin launch 8am July 20, 2021

Rain at times, dry weekend ahead - Adam Kruger

NEW Nexstar Prime-Time Lineup

Excessive rain risk levels, 3-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

Blue Origin on track for lift off Sharron Melton

Working in the Weather: Bayou Greenways

More rain in some spots overnight - Adam Krueger

Dangerous weather fueling wildfires

Saharan dust, Tracking the tropics - Adam Krueger

Houston Heat Island, 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Excessive rain outlook today, 102° heat index - Adam Krueger

Dangerous fire weather outlook - Star Harvey

Houston weather – heavy rain, strong storms possible with a front tonight

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss