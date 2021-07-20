VIDEO: Gunman on the run after fatally shooting mother and daughter at SE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is pleading for the public to be vigilant and on the lookout for a murder suspect that was last seen in South East Houston.

Charges have been filed against Hector Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo who is wanted in the fatal shooting of two females found at 7750 Drouet Street about 1:55 p.m. on June 12.

The suspect, Hector Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo (H/m, 51), is charged with capital murder in the 182nd State District Court, according to homicide investigators.

Police have released photos of Birriel Carrasquillo and his vehicle, which is described as a white 2012 Nissan Rogue with no hubcaps and Texas license plates PGS-5720.

This is surveillance video of Hector Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo, charged with murdering a 35-year-old Houston woman and her 16-year-old daughter.



More information on the case can be found here: https://t.co/LLslp2dVvA#hounews pic.twitter.com/0Nl3A6Y5nl — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 18, 2021

The victims have been identified as Lesli “Carolina” Reyes Erazo, 35, and her daughter, Elsy Dayana Jimenez Erazo, 16.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant C. Duncan and Detective L. Lovelace reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at the above address and found the victims in a bedroom of their apartment. Both had been fatally shot.

Further investigation led to the identification of Birriel Carrasquillo as the suspect in this case and, on Saturday, July 17, he was charged for his role in the deaths of Ms. Erazo and her daughter, Elsy Erazo. Birriel Carrasquillo also is known to go by the alias of Vicente Lopez Garcia.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Hector Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo, aka Vicente Lopez Garcia, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers t 713-222-TIPS.