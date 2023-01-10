HOUSTON (KIAH) — Video of sirens and police chasing a stolen truck was caught on camera overnight.

Police identified the stolen pickup at a gas station and tried to stop the driver. However, that suspect drove off and that police chase ensued for about 30 minutes before that suspect hit a parked car on Briarhurst just south of Westheimer in west Houston.

Authorities said at least three people were inside that stolen vehicle. Two of them got out at the beginning of the pursuit.

Police said that the driver and others inside the pickup were taken into custody.