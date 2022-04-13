HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for two robbery suspects, which one pulled out a gun and threatened a convenience store clerk and stole some items.

The two unknown suspects entered the store located on the 11500 block of Cullen around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. According to surveillance video obtained by police, the male suspects both picked up numerous items in the store and walked to the clerk, who was working in a secure area protected by bulletproof glass.

While standing by the register to pay for the items, the video shows that one of the suspects pulled out a handgun, threatened the clerk and demanded he open the glass screen, police said.

The clerk didn’t comply with the suspect’s demands, so the suspects grabbed their drinks and several bags of chips and ran out of the store.

Both suspects are Black males, with one wearing an Adidas multicolored hoodie and multicolored shorts. The other was wearing a black jacket, faded jeans and carried a handgun in his right pocket.

Police ask those with information related to this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).