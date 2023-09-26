A six year old child and pregnant woman were also in the vehicle being shot at

HOUSTON (CW39) — New video is being released of a drive-thru shooting caught on camera. It was supposed to be a fast food run for a Florida family visiting Houston back in 2021. However, that north Houston drive-thru turned into a nightmare just as fast, as shots were fired, right at the family vehicle. Now, after two years, the video captured that day has been released, and that family is filing a lawsuit against the fast food giant and a former employee.

On March 3, 2021, Anthony Ramos from Florida was working in the Houston area after the big freeze in February. He went to pick-up his pregnant Jeraldin Ospina and their 6-year-old daughter at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The family decided to grab some food at the Jack-In-The-Box at 15698 John F. Kennedy Blvd by the big airport.

When Ramos ordered his combo meal, he noticed his curly fries were missing and mentioned it to the drive-thru employee at the window. However, an argument ensued involving employee Alonniea Ford.

This newly released video (below) shows Ford tossing ketchup packets thru the drive-thru window. Ramos is seen tossing them back, along with napkins and the food. But, Alonniea walks away and comes back to the drive-thru window, armed with a loaded gun and fires gunshots at Ramos’ vehicle.

Ford was charged in the case, and pled guilty to the criminal charge of deadly conduct. But, the Ramos family says more needs to be done. Their lawsuit claims “Jack-In-The-Box needs to do a background check on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them”, said the family’s lawyer Randall L. Kallinen. The Florida family is seeking $250,000 in damages.