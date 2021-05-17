Want to report a crime? Try Harris County’s new virtual online tool

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new Virtual Deputy program that gives residents another option for submitting a Criminal Mischief, Lost Property, or Theft report.

Anyone with a webcam or a camera-equipped cell phone can submit a report directly to a deputy using video conferencing. The same restrictions for online reporting do apply. You can connect to a Virtual Deputy Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Virtual Deputy program simplifies a process that can be time-consuming and frustrating. Our goal is to make the process easier for our residents and more efficient for our deputies,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

To start the process, log onto harriscountyso.org; go to Online Reporting under the Report Crimes tab, then scroll down to Virtual Deputy, and begin.