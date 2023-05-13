Victim attacked by three unknown male suspects who then fled the scene on foot

HOUSTON (CW39) — An early morning altercation turns deadly. Now three people are on the run, after allegedly fatally stabbing another man.

It was May 4th, 2023 around 2:40 a.m., Houston Police found a man dead at 1320 Federal Road. The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Sean Martinez.

HPD patrol officers were first called to the location to assist Houston Fire Department personnel regarding an unresponsive male found lying in a parking lot at the above address. Witnesses who found the male called 9-1-1 and attempted to provide medical assistance, but the man, later identified as Martinez, was pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.



A preliminary investigation and evidence from the scene indicate that Martinez had been attacked by three unknown male suspects who then fled the scene on foot.

The suspects are described only as three young Hispanic males, two were wearing black hoodies. One suspect wore black pants, another white pants and a third wore white or gray shorts. Surveillance video of the suspects and the incident is attached to this news release.

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.