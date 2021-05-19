WANTED: Armed and Dangerous suspect on the loose after shooting one man and attacking the mother of his 5 children

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police need your help finding the man accused of shooting another man, who is now dating the suspect’s ex-girlfriend. Charges have been filed against 28 year old Delvin Tyrone Stanford, Jr. He’s accused of shooting a man at 5424 Antoine Drive back on May 16th.

According to HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division, The 30 year old female victim stated that while she and the victim, 28 year old Jonathan Young were at a convenience store around 4:20pm at the above address, Stanford entered the store and pointed a gun at Young, and threatened to shoot him because he was dating his ex-girlfriend and was around their children. Stanford then left the store where he approached the female victim and threatened to shoot her. Stanford then took her vehicle and fled with their son inside.

The couple remained at the store and called police. While waiting, Stanford returned, approached Young, and shot him multiple times. Stanford then fled the scene. Young was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

The female victim says she was in a previous dating relationship with Stanford and had five children with him. She told investigators she broke up with Stanford three months ago and was now dating the victim, Mr. Young.

Stanford is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a family member. A photo of Stanford is not currently available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stanford or about this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.