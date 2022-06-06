HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man wanted for open warrants in Harris County is now in custody.

Constable Mark Herman’s Office said that on June 4, deputies went out to the 3700 block of Cypressdale

Drive near I-45 the North Freeway in north Harris County, in reference to a disturbance. Upon deputies arriving, the male involved in the disturbance was identified as Douglas Ballenger.

Authorities said that upon further investigation, it was revealed that Douglas Ballenger, 463, had multiple open warrants including a Felony Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Douglas Ballenger was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrants. His bond was set at $5,000.00 out of the 230th District Court. – Constable Mark Herman