HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division needs the public’s help locating a fugitive accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times.

Authorities are looking for 33 year old Juan Osvaldo Tzunum-Garcia, who authorities said on Tuesday February 22, 2021, they received a call accusing Tzunum-Garcia. The Houston Police Department received a report of Sexual Abuse that occurred in the 6300 block of Beverly Hill St. in southwest Houston. During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by the fugitive Juan Osvaldo Tzunum-Garcia.

The alleged incidents of sexual abuse reportedly occurred from July 2019 to February 2021.

Fugitive description

Fugitive Juan Osvaldo Tzunum-Garcia is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’8”, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers Houston

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.