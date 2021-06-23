WANTED: Fugitive Child Sex Predator on the run after sexually abusing a child for a year, police say

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division and Crime Stoppers need you help locating a fugitive who is wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

On Saturday, June 6, 2020, the Houston Police Department received a report of Sexual Assault of a Child that occurred in the 1800 block of Wirt Road in Houston, Texas. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and Detectives learned that the fugitive, Mario Alberto Medina-Jimenez, sexually abused the victim from July of 2014 continuing through July of 2015.

Courtesy: Crime stoppers of Houston

Fugitive Mario Alberto Medina-Jimenez is a Hispanic male, 31 years old, approximately 5’06”, 185 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. Currently, he is no where to be found.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Houston

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.