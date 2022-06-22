Family finds victim after not showing up for a gathering

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a murder suspect.

Miguel Angel Gallegos, 23, is being sought for the murder of 22-year-old Jael Romans Gonzalez.

According to investigators, on Monday June 20, the family says the couple failed to show up for a family function the previous day. But when family members drove to the apartment, they found Gonzalez unresponsive.

When deputies arrived at 10000 N. Eldridge Parkway, near Highway 290 and Highway 6, they confirmed that Gonzalez was pronounced dead. Investigators later determined there was some signs of foul play.

Miguel Angel Gallegos Courtesy: Twitter-SheriffEd_HCSO

Gallegos was nowhere to be found and the couple’s silver Nissan Altima, with the Texas plate LJN-3031, was gone.

A criminal charge of Murder has been filed against Gallegos for the murder of Gonzalez. If you know his whereabouts call 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU