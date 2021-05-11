WANTED: Man accused of sexually abusing child last seen in SW Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Police Department needs help locating a fugitive wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child. Police say they received a report from a southwest Houston neighborhood on January 22, 2020. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry, saying 20-year-old Carlos Joel Vasquez Vasquez sexually abused them from August 2019 and continued through December 2019.

Carlos Joel Vasquez Vasquez

Source: Crime Stoppers of Houston



Vasquez is also being charged with Sexual Assault Proh/Deviate. HPD describes Vasquez as approximately 5’07” to 5’09”, 150-170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Crime Stoppers say they’ll pay up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.