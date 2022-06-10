HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Galena Park Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a Sexual Assault of a Child.

Authorities said that on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Galena Park Police Department received a report of a Sexual Assault of a Child that occurred in the Galena Park Area in Houston, Texas. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by the unknown man.

Crime Stoppers Houston

Suspect’s Description

Police said the man is described as a hispanic male, approximately 25-30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches, average build, short black hair and tattoos on his forearms.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.