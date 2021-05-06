WANTED PHOTO: DNA leads to the identity of a suspect on the run, in a burglary of a home

HOUSTON (CW39) Deputies credit a DNA match, with identifying a suspect, wanted in the burglary of a home. Back in December of 2019, deputies with Harris County Precinct 4, responded to a burglary at a home, in the 14100 block of Cypress in North Houston. While on scene, deputies collected a DNA sample from the burglarized residence. The evidence was sent to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science for testing.

In May 2021, Constable Investigators received a DNA match that linked suspect—- Michael Washington to the burglary. Right now, he is no where to be found. That’s why the Constables office is calling on residents help find Mr. Washington.

Michael Washington is currently wanted by law enforcement for Burglary of a Habitation as well as an unrelated Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon case. He received No Bond out of the 177th District Court. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement. Constable Mark Herman