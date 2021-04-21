WANTED: Purse snatcher sneaks into employee area, steals victim’s credit and identity

Houston (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division needs the public’s help identifying the suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, at approximately 5:20 p.m., the victim’s bank card was stolen by an unknown male suspect, in the 1700 block of Post Oak Blvd. in Houston. During the incident, the suspect was captured on video surveillance entering the employee area, where they keep their belongings. He later leaves carrying the victims’ purse, while rummaging through it. On this same date, at approximately 6:02 p.m., the unknown male suspect attempted to use the victim’s stolen bank card to make an unauthorized purchase from a store, located in the 8100 block of Westheimer Road in Houston.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.