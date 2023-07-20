HOUSTON (CW39) — A wanted suspect is working hard, on someone else’s dime, by using a victim’s credit card to go on a spending spree. Now police need your help bringing this suspect to justice.

Houston Police Department’s Property and Financial Crimes Division working with Crimestoppers and they need the public’s help identifying the suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at approximately 2:58 p.m., the victim’s bank card was stolen by an unknown male suspect and used at multiple locations in the Katy, TX area. During the incident, the suspect was captured on video surveillance using the victims credit card to make purchases totaling approximately $1,900.





Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Photo courtesy CrimeStoppers

