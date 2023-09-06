HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect responsible for a burglary of a business in southwest Houston.

On Thursday, February 2, of this year, an unknown suspect burglarized a business located in the 6800 block of Southwest Freeway in Houston. During the incident, you can see (below) the suspect forcing his way into the business where he stole items. He also caused about $2,000 in damages before leaving the scene.

Houston Police Department

The suspect is a Hispanic or white male, about 30-40 years old, with a medium build, thin beard and sideburns, wearing a jacket, pants, beanie with ball on top, and he has a bicycle.

Houston Police Department

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.