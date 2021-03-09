WANTED: Thief steals $7,000 from tire shop show room

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is looking for a thief. Robbery Investigators say, the suspect walked into a tire shop on Sunday, December 27th, located at 15000 Woodforest Blvd in Channelview. He then stole $7,000 from the store show room as employees were helping customers.

The suspect found all shop employees were busy with customers outside of the business and no one attending the show room/lobby area, according to investigators. He then entered an unattended office and removed approximately $7000.00 cash from a backpack. The suspect then exited the business with the stolen money. Investigators say, he was reported to have left the area in a small blue car possibly a Mazda or Toyota.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.