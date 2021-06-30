WANTED: Who killed Germain Hernandez?

HOUSTON (CW39) A Houston family wants justice for the murder of their loved one. So far, no suspects have been arrested and they and authorities are turning to the public for help.

On Friday, February 26, 2021, at approximately 9:56 p.m., Germain Hernandez was shot and killed in the 8700 block of Beechnut Street in Houston. During the incident, Hernandez was standing outside with a large group of males at the location, when the suspect’s vehicle (a dark colored SUV) approached and fired multiple shots at the group. Germain Hernandez was shot and died as a result of the gunshot injuries he sustained during the shooting.

Victim- Germain Hernandez

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department`s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for Hernandez’s Murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.