HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have arrested a wanted woman in north Harris County accused of fraud.

On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Briarcreek Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Upon deputies arriving, the female involved in the disturbance was identified as Shamaine Bryant.

Shamaine Bryan was transported and was booked into the Harris County Jail for her open warrant and charged with Fraudulent Possession of Credit/Debit Card. Her bond was set at $20,000.00 out of the 351st District Court. The case is under investigation pending additional charges. Constable Mark

Herman

During the course of the investigation, she was found to have an open Felony Warrant for

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that she was in possession of multiple identification cards/driver

license/social security cards, and credit cards that did not belong to her.