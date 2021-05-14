WARNING: Catalytic converter thefts on the rise, according to HPD

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is warning residents to be aware of an increase in catalytic converter thefts across the Bayou City. City officials have released some tips to help you avoid becoming a victim to catalytic converter theft.


Thefts of the converters in the city so far in 2021 have increased by 300% compared to the same time period last year, according to officials. The converters contain precious metals and can be stolen from a vehicle in less than two minutes.


Investigators say, while any vehicle with a catalytic converter is susceptible, there are six models of vehicles most often targeted:
Toyota Tundra
Toyota Prius
Toyota Tacoma
Ford F-250
Honda Element & CRV


Auto Theft Division Sergeant Tracy Hicks says there is no favored time for the thieves to target the vehicles. “Thefts are happening day and night, but most seem to happen during the day in crowded parking lots with lots of noise to cover up the noise of removal of the converters,” said Sergeant Hicks.

Victims are shocked when told the cost of replacing a stolen converter. Repairs can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 for some vehicles, some of which have as many as four catalytic converters. Due to the rise in converter thefts across the country, back order on these parts can be more than three months, according to investigators.

Residents are urged to follow some prevention tips to help lessen chances of becoming the next in a long line of property crime victims:

  • Park in well lighted areas
  • Use your garage
  • Etching your VIN or license plate into your converters
  • Bright high temp paint (lets police know converter has been marked)
  • Install a skid plate or large cover to the bottom of your vehicle
  • Upgrade car alarms to activate when the vehicle is jacked up on one side
  • Aftermarket products like straps or wire cages that make it much more difficult for your converter to be cut off
  • Sergeant Hicks says vehicle owners can follow three steps to protect themselves: Etch it, Paint it Cover it.

