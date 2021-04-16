WARNING: Don’t meet up with this person on FB Marketplace, you could get robbed!

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is warning Houstonians to be on the lookout for Shawnne Williams, who is accused of robbing six different people after meeting them on Facebook Marketplace. Officials have released the six reports that were filed in hopes someone will come forward with information that will lead to their arrest.

We need your help to identify the suspect responsible for at least 6 robberies after arranging to meet with a buyer/seller on Facebook Marketplace since March 15. If you recognize this person, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. See full story at https://t.co/eJba69OurX pic.twitter.com/GbNKaoBWJg

On Sunday, March 15, 2021 at 11:03 am, the complainant was attempting to purchase an iPhone that she located on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to meet with the seller named Shawnne Williams. The complainant stated that they had arranged to meet at a convenience store parking lot located at the 2300 block of Scott. The complainant stated that when she displayed cash to the suspect, the suspect grabbed the money from her hand, got into a black four-door Toyota Corolla, and fled the scene. Houston PD #376062-21

On Thursday, March 25, 2021, the complainant was selling an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace to a person named as Shawnee Williams and arranged to meet with a potential buyer at the 3300 block of Kirby, in Houston, Texas. The complainant stated that the buyer pulled up in a black four-door sedan, the buyer displayed the money from within the vehicle, so the seller handed the phone to the suspect. The suspect then sped off in the parking lot and fled the location. Houston PD #395730-21

On Monday, March 29, 2021, the complainant was selling an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace to a person named Braylen Brown and arranged to meet with a potential buyer at the 500 block of Sulpher, in Houston, Texas. The complainant stated that the buyer pulled up in a green Ford Expedition, the buyer displayed the money from within the vehicle, so the seller then handed the phone to the suspect. The suspect then sped off in the parking lot and fled the location. Houston PD #415777-21

On Thursday, April 1, 2021, the complainant was selling an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace to a person named Christopher Lawrence and arranged to meet with a potential buyer at an apartment complex at the 7900 block of Westheimer, in Houston, Texas. The complainant stated that he made contact with the potential buyer and handed the suspect the iPhone. The suspect then handed the complainant an envelope and quickly left the location. The complainant stated that when he opened the envelope, it contained paper napkins. Houston PD #430138-21

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the complainant was selling an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace to a person named Braylen and arranged to meet with a potential buyer at an apartment complex at the 12000 block of Overbrook, in Houston, Texas. The complainant stated that she made contact with the potential buyer and they began to talk. When the complainant pulled her phone out, the suspect grabbed the phone and pushed her back, causing her to lose her balance and fall on the ground. The suspect then got into a four-door newer model black Lexus and fled the scene. Houston PD #454951-21

One additional incident occurred in Montgomery County at the 900 block of Carriage Hills. In that incident, the suspect used an alias of Braylen Brown on Facebook Marketplace. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: 21A095328 90

Suspect description: Unidentified gender, 25 to 35 years old, 5’8, 180 to 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.