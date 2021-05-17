WARNING: Suspect surprises and pulls gun on woman withdrawing money from ATM

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is warning Houstonians to be on the lookout for a armed criminal that pulled a gun on a woman who was using an ATM in West Houston.

On Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:30 pm, investigators say the woman was withdrawing money from an ATM inside a 24-hour front lobby at a bank, located at the 11000 block of Westheimer in West Houston. The victim told police that an unknown man suddenly appeared behind her while pointing a handgun at her and demanding her money. Investigators say she was able to back away from the suspect as he was taking her money from the ATM. While the suspect was focused on the ATM, police say she was then able to escape and run for help at a nearby restaurant.

Armed suspect sneaks up on female victim while withdrawing money from an ATM inside a 24-hour front lobby at a bank at the 11000 block of Westheimer. If you recognize this male, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See this story and more at https://t.co/eJba69OurX pic.twitter.com/SwWkTtlx28 — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) May 17, 2021

Suspect description: Black male, 20-29 years old, around 5’8, dark complexion, dreads with yellow tips and was wearing a black beanie, black pants and black zipper hoodie.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.Posted by HPDRobbery at 9:44:00 AM