TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Smith County earlier this week for allegedly letting their daughter smoke their meth, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

34-year-old Lajuana Glass and 51-year-old Johnny Michael Moore were taken into custody and charged with injury to a child.

The warrant states that on May 3, deputies responded to a pursuit with a stolen vehicle. The driver stopped and ran from the area, according to the warrant. The passenger was a teenage girl who told police she had run away from her parents’ house the night before and the driver was giving her a ride.

The victim said she was afraid of her mother and stepdad, which she identified as Glass and Moore. The warrant stated the girl told detectives they lived inside of a mechanic shop and Glass and Moore allegedly “provided meth to [the victim] before.”

[The victim] advised… that her parents introduced her to methamphetamine. [The victim] said her mom and stepdad would smoke methamphetamine in front of [her] and wouldn’t try and hide it.” Arrest warrants for Lajuana Glass and Johnny Michael Moore

Agents with Child Protective Services executed a removal order of the victim from the mechanic shop and was taken to a local hospital. In an interview the following day, the victim accused both Moore and Glass of physically abusing her along with providing her meth, according to the warrant.

The documents say the victim tested positive for meth at the hospital and after her interview with detectives. Glass and Moore were being held at the Smith County Jail on bonds that were worth $250,000 each.

Moore was able to post bond while Glass is still in custody.