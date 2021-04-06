WATCH: 2 men break into car dealership, steal keys, come back later and steal 4 cars

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Constable Precinct 4 is looking for two men investigators say stole four cars from a NEXCAR Dealership.

It happened Friday, April 2nd at the dealership in the 20500 block of the North Freeway. Video shows two men force their way into the dealership and take keys to multiple cars. The pair then stole four cars from the lot. Deputies found two of the four cars at a nearby hotel.

They are still looking for a red Dodge Challenger and a Blue Chevy Camaro.

If you have any information this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Precinct 4 Constables Office at 281-376-2472.