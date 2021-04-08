WATCH: Clerk shot at and rushed by several robbery suspects outside East Houston store

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of several robbery suspects.

Authorities say, several armed suspects rush a store clerk outside of a convenience store on March 17th at the 8300 block of Sultan in East Houston. The crew forced the clerk inside and demanded, then stole money and cigarettes from the store. As the suspects run off, one of them shoots at the clerk, narrowly missing him, according to robbery investigators.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All tips reported to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.